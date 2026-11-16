TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Everyone has a dream vacation. Maybe it’s relaxing on a tropical beach, exploring a new city, or escaping to somewhere completely out of this world.

But what if the sun could take a vacation?

Meteorologist Jillian Preite visited Chaires Elementary and asked students to put their imaginations on paper by drawing where they thought the sun would go if it ever decided it needed a break.

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Stay Ready with Preite: Chaires Elementary students send the sun on a dream getaway

The answers took the sun all over the world and even beyond it.

Ethan imagined the sun relaxing on a cloud chair in the sky, enjoying a view of the sea.

Knahvi sent it on a trip to China, complete with a plane, trees and roads.

Payton thought the sun deserved a classic vacation filled with beaches, lazy rivers and water slides.

One drawing featured people playing on the beach while the sun provided the perfect weather for a fun day outside.

But perhaps the most fitting destination was much farther away: another galaxy.

Nolan drew the sun sporting sunglasses as it traveled through outer space, explaining that because the sun spends so much time in one place, a trip to another galaxy could give it a chance to explore somewhere new.

New York also made the students’ vacation list, along with destinations where the sun could enjoy the sea without having to make things quite so hot.

From beaches and big cities to distant galaxies, the students at Chaires Elementary proved that if the sun ever decides it needs a vacation, it will have plenty of destinations to choose from.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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