Woman recounts Perry Street shooting: 'Everybody was running away and screaming and hollering'

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) —

Some neighbors are returning to the scene of a Saturday night shooting on Perry Street to retrieve their belongings.

I spoke with one woman who says she was just feet away when the gunfire erupted.

"Everybody was running away and screaming and hollering," she said.

Dree Rallings says she was selling drinks on Perry Street before the shooting. She says the atmosphere had been peaceful, with music playing and people enjoying themselves.

"It was good vibes. Music was playing. Everybody was having a good time," Rallings said.

But Rallings says that changed when a fight broke out just before the gunfire.

"I heard the commotion. Next thing I heard was eight to nine gunshots," Rallings said.

Tallahassee Police says the shooting remains under investigation. Rallings tells me she doesn't believe the incident was connected to the university, but rather an isolated incident.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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