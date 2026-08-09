SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A new Vote by Bus program is offering free rides to and from the polls during early voting in South Tallahassee, targeting areas where voter turnout has historically been lower.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Vote by Bus program offers free rides to polls in South Tallahassee communities

The program serves the Jack McLean, Columbia Gardens, and Jake Gaither communities, aiming to remove transportation as a barrier for voters who don't have a car, have limited access to transportation, or can't drive.

For Rebecca Metcalfe, getting to the polls wasn't the problem, getting home was.

After running over a nail, a flat tire left her and her family stranded for hours at the polls — a reminder of how quickly transportation can become a barrier.

Bruce Strouble, the executive director at Citizens for a Sustainable Future and a chairperson for Tallahassee Alert, says, after reviewing voter data with the League of Women Voters and the Tallahassee Urban League, the group identified precincts with low voter turnout.

"We found areas and certain precincts on the south side where the turnout, particularly during the primary, has been exceptionally low. So, as we were coming up with a strategy to address this, as we talked to residents, they said, 'Sometimes we just need a ride.' So we're providing that," Strouble said.

For Metcalfe and her husband, who both live with disabilities, getting around can be a challenge.

"That would be wonderful. I know so many, I know so many people, we know so many people that could use that," Metcalfe said.

Strouble says the goal is to make sure transportation doesn't keep people from voting, especially with some local races potentially being decided during the August primaries.

"You get involved during a primary because some of these races are going to be decided on the 18th. You won't get another chance to vote in some of these, or you might see a candidate who you would have supported eliminated because you didn't get a chance to get out and vote for them," Strouble said.

The bus is offering rides on Sunday, August 9, Saturday, August 15, and Sunday, August 16. You can find more information here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.