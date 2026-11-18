SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Hundreds of volunteers are the driving force behind ABC27's annual Turkey Drive, which collects 1,000 turkeys and $50,000 each year to support neighbors in need.

Now in its 13th year, the Turkey Drive continues to grow. This year follows a record-breaking year of more than $100,000 in donations and 1,000 turkeys collected.

For many of the volunteers, the work means more than numbers — it offers a sense of purpose and a reminder that everyone has a story.

Stefanie Bowden has been volunteering with Second Harvest since 2010 and keeps coming back to help with the Turkey Drive and distribution to assist families in need. She says it brings purpose to her life, and it's also about instilling the importance of helping others in her children.

MEET VOLUNTEER STEFANIE BOWDEN:

Volunteers power ABC27's Turkey Drive for 13 years, meet volunteer Stefanie Bowden

"What we've tried to teach our children is that you never know what someone's situation is. Everyone has a story, and with the times going the way that they are, food insecurity has become a big issue within our community. And being able to be part of an organization that had their mission is to assist those our neighbors with that food insecurity that goes a long way," Bowden said.

According to Second Harvest, 51% of our neighbors are living paycheck to paycheck at just about the federal poverty level. The organization also reports that the Big Bend is home to five of the top 10 counties across the state with the highest rates of food insecurity.

For volunteers like Olivia Jordan, the work is not about praise — it's about seeing food reach those who may not have it otherwise. Over the years, Jordan has seen a variety of people come through the distribution line, from veterans to grandparents.

MEET VOLUNTEER OLIVIA JORDAN:

Volunteers power ABC27's Turkey Drive for 13 years, meet volunteer Olivia Jordan

"My first and probably most profound memory was when we got there early, early one morning, and there was the first car in line. The first car in line had been there since midnight. It was a grandmother. She had children in the car, and so I just I realized the need in our community. I realized the impact. I realized who we were serving and what we were doing because of who was the first in line," Jordan said.

That memory, and the many others she's seen throughout the years, is why she comes back to help every year.

"It is a wonderful thing to see, but it's also somewhat heartbreaking for me because when you get there, you realize people have been there since midnight. That there is a huge need in our community," Jordan said.

Jordan encourages everyone to volunteer and donate.

More details on the Turkey Drive and distribution are available HERE.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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