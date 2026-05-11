SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Two years after tornadoes struck Tallahassee on May 10, 2024, two of South Tallahassee's most recognizable landmarks have fully recovered but the journey back was about far more than repairing buildings.

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Two years after tornadoes struck Tallahassee, Railroad Square and FSU circus complete recovery

For many in the community, the damaged sites weren't just structures. They were workplaces, creative spaces and long-standing local landmarks that helped define the area.

When the tornadoes moved through the area, they caused significant damage to parts of the Railroad Square Art District, forcing businesses to close, artists to relocate their work and disrupting one of the city's main creative hubs.

As of March 9, the district has returned to full occupancy following months of rebuilding and repair, according to co-owner of the property Lily Boynton Kaye.

The FSU Fly High Circus also sustained damage to its performance space, forcing performers off the stage while repairs were underway. The circus has since reopened, returning to the stage with its first post-storm show on Oct. 17, 2025 a symbolic step forward for performers and families who depend on the program.

While both the Railroad Square Art District and the FSU Fly High Circus are now back in full operation, recovery wasn't just about rebuilding buildings. It was about restoring a place where people create, connect and work.

Two years later, the storm's impact remains a reminder of how quickly community lifelines can be disrupted and what it takes to bring them back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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