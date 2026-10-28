SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A 15-year-old accused in Saturday's Perry Street mass shooting is now facing charges in adult court, as the case moves forward and officials debate whether law enforcement has the tools it needs to address a wave of gun violence in Tallahassee.

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Teen charged in Perry Street mass shooting moves to adult court as Tallahassee grapples with gun violence

The teenager was moved from juvenile to adult court Wednesday. A judge denied bond on the attempted murder charges but set a $10,000 bond for the firearm possession charge. A pretrial detention hearing is set for Friday, Oct. 30, at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, the gun violence hasn't stopped. At a community press conference Tuesday, Leon County Undersheriff Ron Cave pointed to three more shootings since Saturday's mass shooting on Perry Street.

"On Sunday we had a shooting. On Monday we had a shooting. Today we had a shooting. That's four days in a row of shootings in this community," Cave said.

Neighbor Schwanda Cunningham says enough is enough.

"I want the city officials to hear the cries of the people," Cunningham said.

As investigators work to solve these crimes, State Attorney Jack Campbell is questioning whether they have all the tools they need. He says more surveillance footage could help investigators piece together what happened on Perry Street.

"The very pole that they were on had a camera on it, but because of some of the decisions that our leaders have made we've slowed down our video capabilities," Campbell said.

Campbell's concerns come after the Tallahassee City Commission voted unanimously to suspend Flock license plate readers amid privacy concerns. He believes more surveillance in public areas could help law enforcement investigate violent crimes.

But City Commissioner Jack Porter told me she doesn't see Flock cameras as the answer.

"I definitely expect to bring this up at our next city commission meeting. I expect that the new commission I will want to address this as well. I think a workshop a series of workshops would be appropriate to really bring all of the major stakeholders together to have this conversation about how our collective efforts can make a difference," Porter said.

Porter says she hasn't identified a specific new crime-solving tool or proposal but will work to bring law enforcement and community leaders to the table.

Cunningham says talk alone isn't enough.

"They are traumatized and we really need the help. not just to show up out here but to actually get involved," Cunningham said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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