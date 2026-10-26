Teen accused in Tallahassee mass shooting will be tried as an adult

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A 15-year-old accused in Saturday night's mass shooting on Perry Street will be tried as an adult.

Anthony Rivers III faced a judge Monday morning, who ordered new restrictions as the investigation continues.

Rivers faces 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder after Saturday night's shooting on Perry Street left 11 people with gunshot wounds and another injured while fleeing.

During Monday's detention hearing, Judge Andrew Sheeran ordered Rivers to have no direct or indirect contact with victims or witnesses. While in juvenile detention, his phone calls, except those with his attorney, must be monitored. He's also banned from accessing social media.

State Attorney Jack Campbell says he's decided to prosecute Rivers as an adult.

Meanwhile, a judge granted the Tallahassee Police Department's request to seal the arrest affidavit to protect the ongoing investigation.

Rivers' arraignment was initially set for November 16, but Campbell expects that date to change as the case moves to adult court.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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