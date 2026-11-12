SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — For some children in Tallahassee, a trip to the North Florida Fair came with an opportunity to make memories without worrying about the cost.

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Tallahassee youth enjoy a day of fun, learning and new possibilities at the fair

Youth from the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Bend traded their usual after-school routines for a day of free carnival rides, games and fair food, thanks to an effort led by North Florida Fair Board President and children's book author Shonda Knight.

From corn dogs and kettle corn to carnival rides and games, the children got to experience the fair without paying for admission.

Knight says the goal was to give children an experience they may not otherwise have had while encouraging them to see the possibilities ahead of them.

“We decided, you know what? Let's get a group of kids and really just pour into them, give them a true fair experience. Some of them who may have not even had an opportunity come to the fair without this opportunity. So that's what makes this really, really special. This is not about just giving away fair rides and giving away books. It's about creating memories and helping these children to picture their power and opening their minds to new possibilities,” Knight said.

Knight says her OmniBooks series are designed to help children recognize their potential and imagine what they can accomplish in the future.

Beyond the rides and attractions, each child also received a book and journal to take home, giving them something to continue that journey long after leaving the fairgrounds.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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