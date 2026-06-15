Tallahassee youth address ways to reduce community violence

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Following recent violence in the city, community leaders in Tallahassee believe addressing the issue means listening to young people and using their feedback to create better activities and support systems. Local youth say they need more opportunities and more spaces designed just for them to make a change.

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Tallahassee youth share what they say they need to reduce violence in their community

For some, the answer starts with entrepreneurship.

"I think entrepreneurship, business is probably the perfect way. I think a lot of people have great ideas, and what they need to do is understand that system of how to turn that idea and manifest it in reality," FSU alum Larry Harper said.

Harper says entrepreneurship can give young people a sense of ownership and purpose. He believes when someone is focused on building a business or pursuing a goal, they are less likely to make decisions that could jeopardize their future.

"I think when you get to a point when you get so deep into that — of trying to build something of your own — that you don't really have time to kind of goof off, or you don't have time to do bad things because you're starting to realize how detrimental that is to the things of who you're trying to become and what you're building," Harper said.

But some young people say that before they can focus on building a future, they need more opportunities to simply be teenagers.

Tallahassee Collegiate Academy senior Melody King says the city's priorities often leave her age group behind.

"I think that the Tallahassee community is really focused on college students and the state buildings and politics and things like that, while there's a huge group of young people who are looking for things to do outside of school," King said.

King says many teenagers feel overlooked in Tallahassee, with few spaces and activities designed specifically for their age group. She would like to see more teen-focused entertainment and organized events, like a karaoke or movie night. She says a lack of options can leave some young people searching for a place to belong.

"A lot of youth, the reason why they end up going to these parties and engaging in violence is because there's no one telling them, 'Hey, there's other things for you. There are opportunities, things you can succeed in, and you can help others. Be a light in your community,'" King said.

Community leaders say preventing violence is not just about enforcement , it is also about creating opportunities young people actually want to participate in. They hope that by hearing this feedback, they will be able to create programs that allow youth to feel connected and supported.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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