SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — A 474-acre mixed-use development proposed for Tallahassee's southside faces a public hearing.

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Tallahassee southside development proposal draws support and concern ahead of public hearing

A massive development proposed for Tallahassee's southside is drawing both support and concern ahead of a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, at the Tallahassee City Commission meeting starting at 6 p.m.

Near the intersection of Woodville Highway and Capital Circle Southeast, the proposed development would cover about 474 acres inside the city's Southeast Sector Plan.

City documents show the St. Joe Company, with D.R. Horton as the optionee, is seeking approval to rezone the property for a mix of residential, commercial, and open space development.

The concept plan includes:



181 low-density single-family homes

985 medium-density single-family homes

240 multi-family units

That is a total of 1,406 housing units across 287 acres.

Neighbor Andrew Sinclair said the project could bring new investment and housing options to the southside.

"I do see benefits to it due to the home value improving things like that," Sinclair said.

Sinclair is also worried about what that growth could mean for wildlife in the area. He said he has already noticed more animals crossing roadways since land clearing began at a nearby site.

"I've seen them dead. I've helped them across the road alive, which is obviously great, but they're escaping one place to move to another place. That's not really gonna be a solution ultimately," Sinclair said.

City documents state the applicant does not propose wildlife management areas, and current regulations do not require them.

However, during the May 13th City Commission meeting, Commissioner Jack Porter raised questions about the project's potential environmental impacts as the proposed zoning amendment was read into the record.

"Does the application include any kind of hydrogeological assessment of the sites relationship to the Woodville Karst Plain?" Porter said.

ABC27 reached out to agents for the St. Joe Company, Moore Bass Consulting for comment on environmental concerns. As of this publication, a response had not been received.

The public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10th, at the Tallahassee City Commission meeting starting at 6:00 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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