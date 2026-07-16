SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Drought conditions across the Big Bend and south Georgia continue to improve as summer showers become more consistent, though a significant rainfall deficit remains.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Summer showers helping improve drought conditions

The latest drought monitor update, as of July 16th, shows extreme drought conditions limited to portions of just 5 counties: Wakulla, Jefferson, Taylor, Lafayette, and Suwannee. All other counties in the region have dropped to severe or lower drought classifications.

The improvement marks a significant turnaround from earlier this year, when every county in the area was classified under extreme drought conditions, with most reaching the more serious exceptional drought level.

Despite the progress, the region remains well behind on rainfall totals. Normal precipitation from January through June totals 28.58 inches, but Tallahassee recorded just 17.39 inches during that period.

July rainfall totals are offering some encouragement. The area has already recorded 3.82 inches this month. The monthly normal is 7.14 inches, and if rainfall remains consistent, the region is on track to reach that benchmark.

The improving conditions also prompted the expiration of a burn ban in Gadsden County on July 14th. No counties in the viewing area are currently under burn restrictions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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