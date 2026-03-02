SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — A group of Hartsfield Elementary School students are getting a full-circle moment Monday after seeing their artwork return to campus months after it was removed. This art return is the exact same deign that once was painted on he croswalk hat welcomed them in their school.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Students see their artwork return to Hartsfield Elementary after crosswalk removaL

The bright mural now lining the playground fence carries a familiar history. When student Javionna Mitchell was in first grade, she was part of the group of students who designed and painted the sidewalks.

"It was mostly fun, how I got the paint on my clothes and stuff, and I did it with my friends," Mitchell said.

That project once welcomed students into the school, but in September, the art was removed because of Florida Department of Transportation guidelines, leaving a gap in the neighborhood and in the hearts of the students who designed it.

"A little bit sad, but since it is on the gate now, I feel like it is more included," Mitchell said.

Now, that same design is back, reimagined as a privacy wind screen stretching nearly a block along the playground fence.

" It was huge, we had students and parents who were involved that day in painting the crosswalk see their artwork, and all of their hard work now on the school fencing. It's a very sense of pride for all of our students," Hartsfield Elementary School Principal John Olson said.

The unveiling is part of a larger effort by KCCI to restore artwork to schools that lost their artistic crosswalks in the fall.

"Place-making and projects like this make children happy. It makes them smile as they're walking into school. It makes their families smile, and it really just starts their day off on the right foot," KCCI Executive Director Betsy Couch said.

For Mitchell, seeing the mural again carried real meaning.

"It was special. That moment was very special," Mitchell said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

