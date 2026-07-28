SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Highs have climbed to the upper 90s, with some areas reaching 100 degrees. The National Weather Service reported triple digits in isolated neighborhoods Monday, including Havana, Valdosta and Donalsonville, according to local sensor sites.

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Staying safe as heat wave brings dangerous temperatures

A Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday for all counties, as feels-like temperatures will range between 108 and 112 degrees. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for Liberty and Franklin counties, where feels-like temperatures are expected to range between 110 and 115 degrees.

Extreme heat brings serious health risks. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are common during periods of extreme heat, making it important to recognize the symptoms and take steps to prevent them.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include dizziness, excessive sweating, muscle cramps, nausea and a weak, rapid pulse. If the body does not cool after experiencing these symptoms, a heat stroke can quickly occur. Heat stroke symptoms escalate to include a strong headache and confusion, the body stopping sweating, hot skin, nausea and loss of consciousness.

Kevin Peters, Emergency Management Director for Leon County, urged residents to take precautions.

"We as emergency management recommend people try and stay indoors in an air conditioned building as much as possible during the heat, drink plenty of water, and if you work outside or have to be outdoors during the heat of the day try and take as many breaks as possible in a shaded area," Peters said.

For those without adequate cooling at home, all libraries across Leon County will serve as cooling stations during regularly scheduled hours.

"You can come inside and enjoy the air conditioning, the normal library amenities are included. We have access to the water fountains and water filling stations for water bottles, WiFi access, and of course we have plenty of good books," Peters said.

The heat is expected to continue through Wednesday before showers and storms return to the forecast late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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