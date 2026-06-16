New housing units coming to Independence Landing for adults with disabilities

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Independence Landing, a South Tallahassee housing community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is adding 40 new units, bringing its total capacity from 60 to 100.

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A South Tallahassee housing community is adding 40 units for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities

The community recently received state housing funding through the State Apartment Incentive Loan program, along with an allocation of low-income housing tax credits. Developer partner Southport is working on the project, with the buildings expected to be completed by Spring 2029.

Executive Director Barby Moro says the funding allows the community to move forward with plans designed to give residents more than just a place to live.

"You'll hear from some of our residents, but there's some that if they lived in other places, they felt isolated or they weren't truly independent, because it wasn't really set up for their independence. It was just an apartment, right? And so here, yes, we're modern apartments, but we're also very intentional with how we are structured to set our residents up for success," Moro said.

For Amanda Thornton, who moved into Independence Landing three years ago, the community helped her gain confidence, develop everyday life skills, and land her first job.

"I think I have more confidence than I used to, especially because of my job. I'm able to talk to people, and that was one of the things I really needed to work on," Thornton said.

Thornton previously lived in two other apartment complexes where she did not have the same experience. She described challenges with laundry facilities that required her to ask for help.

"The first two apartment complexes, there was a laundry room, and they weren't front loader washers and dryers, so I had to have, I had to help," Thornton said.

Resident Frank Harnon says he hopes the next group of residents will have the same opportunity he had to grow, learn, and succeed. Harnon says a large part of that growth comes from always trying to do things independently first and seeking help only when needed.

"Do it yourself first. That's the main thing. Teach yourself to do it. If you need more help, you can ask for help," Harnon said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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