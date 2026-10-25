Local pastor urges faith leaders to stand together after Perry Street shooting in South Tallahassee

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Prayer inside the church is one thing, but one local pastor says it's just as important for faith leaders to show up in the community.

In South Tallahassee, he's urging other pastors to stand together and support local families.

Raymond Isham, pastor of Fellowship Tallahassee, went to Perry Street after Saturday night's shooting. He prayed for the families affected, the community and local and state leaders.

Isham also reached out to other faith leaders and community members, asking them to join him. For him, the shooting hit close to home. His daughter was on Perry Street that night.

"When I first heard of the shooting, I called my daughter. And all night, I was tossing and turning. I decided to call faith leaders to come together and pray over this situation that has impacted those that we serve," Isham said.

Isham says he wanted the community to see faith leaders showing up in person, standing with residents where the shooting happened, rather than offering support only from the pulpit.

Isham hopes other pastors will join him in making that kind of community presence a priority any time something like this happens in the community, coming together to support residents when they need it most.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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