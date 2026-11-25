SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — As temperatures drop, a group of Tallahassee businesses are working to help people experiencing homelessness stay warm by providing winter essentials.

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Local businesses join forces to help Tallahassee residents stay warm this winter

According to the Florida Department of Health, an estimated 557 people experienced homelessness in Leon County in 2026.

At the Kearney Center, Executive Director Sonya Wilson says the need for warm clothing becomes especially important during the colder months.

“When they get here, they need everything. Quite honestly,” Wilson said.

Wilson says older adults are among the fastest-growing groups experiencing homelessness in Tallahassee. She says items such as flannels, coats, jackets, and thermal underwear can help people stay warm.

That need is what Kadobe Apparel founder Lonnie Copeland hopes to address through the company's first annual Kadobe Community Warmth Project.

Copeland is partnering with other local businesses to provide new thermal beanies and insulated gloves to people experiencing homelessness. The goal is to distribute between 500 and 1,000 items.

The initiative is built around the message, “Wear the Change. Share the Warmth."

Copeland says bringing local businesses together is about more than making a donation. He believes businesses have a responsibility to stay connected to the communities that support them.

“Community is the base and the backbone of any business in any city. It's the people,” Copeland said. “If you can get in with the people and make a great connection, you can impact them, you can encourage, you can really uplift lives.”

The first annual giveaway is scheduled for Saturday, December 19th, from 11:00 a.m. to noon at the Kearney Center in Tallahassee.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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