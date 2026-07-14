SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County School Board will decide Tuesday whether to accept a state grant that district leaders say could expand tutoring, teacher training, and college readiness support at Rickards and Godby high schools.

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Leon County School Board to vote on grant expanding advanced course support at two high schools

The FLP Achieve Grant is designed to strengthen student success in advanced coursework, including advanced placement, dual enrollment, and honors classes.

As the district's two Title One high schools, district leaders say Rickards and Godby serve many students who may need additional academic support while pursuing advanced coursework.

Director of Federal and Title 1 programs Dr. April Knight says many students are capable of taking college-level courses, but may need extra support adjusting to the rigor of those classes.

"So what we want to do is come alongside what we're already doing, and for our students that are possibly in the international baccalaureate program, that are in advanced placement classes, or that are in dual enrollment classes, we want to provide supports to them so that they not only finish the course but they finish strong because that's what's important as well," Knight says.

If approved, the funding would provide tutoring, college entrance exam support, and professional development for teachers.

"Or it could be a situation where we are tweaking their study habits, for instance, so that, you know, they're more effective in retaining the information for these advanced placement courses. And then, as well, it's important that our teachers are trained," Knight said.

Leon County School Board Chair Dr. Marcus Nicolas says the benefits of the grant would give teachers additional training to better support students, which could help families who may not be able to afford private tutoring or other academic resources.

"When there are extra supports or extra help that's needed, sometimes their parents don't have the funding. Their families don't have the additional funding in order to make that happen for them for the tutoring sessions," Nicolas said.

The Leon County School Board will vote on the grant at Tuesday's school board meeting.

Knight says Palm Beach State College is the administrator of the grant, and implementation is contingent on approval from both Palm Beach State College and the Leon County School Board.

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