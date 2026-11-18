SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Leon County Public Schools has a new leadership structure following the school board's annual reorganization meeting, with members outlining priorities for the year ahead.

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Leon County School Board names new chair and vice chair, outlines priorities

District Three representative Darryl Jones will serve as board chair, while District One representative Alva Smith was selected as vice chair.

Jones says one of his priorities is preparing schools for changes in technology, particularly as artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent in education.

"As Chair, I want to work with y'all and our district leadership and the spring superintendent," Jones said. "I want us to do more to prepare our schools for artificial intelligence and emerging technologies."

Employee compensation also remains a concern for the district.

Voters recently approved an additional one-mill property tax levy intended to support employee compensation, school security and student programs; however, Allen Jones, president of Union 1010 and an advocate for school support staff, says more attention is needed to the financial challenges facing district employees.

"We need help and that is what we are asking the district to really look into our situation," Jones said. " Some of the things that we will be able to do is taking care of our families and paying a lot of more bills.

School board members also raised concerns about pay for support staff, including bus drivers and cafeteria workers.

Looking ahead, Smith pointed to another potential financial challenge, the ripple effects of Amendment 3, which could reduce local government property tax revenue.

Smith says that reduction could affect the county's ability to maintain partnerships that benefit schools, including funding for school resource officers and nurses through the local Department of Health.

Although those potential impacts may not affect the school district directly, Smith says changes to county funding could eventually create additional costs for the district.

The board also agreed to continue holding its regular business meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, December 8.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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