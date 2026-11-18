SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Following recent violence across Leon County, one local nonprofit is bringing the community together to talk about prevention — and how restorative justice could play a role in building a safer community.

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Leon County nonprofit brings community together to explore restorative justice as a path to violence prevention

After recent violence across Leon County, including last month's Perry Street shooting, community members are looking for answers.

Tuesday night, local nonprofit Connection First brought together law enforcement, educators and neighbors to discuss ways to prevent future violence.

Organizers say finding solutions takes more than just one group.

"It's not one person's responsibility, or one institution or one entity. It's really a community challenge that we all need to come to the table," Janelle Edens, executive director and co-founder of Connection First, said.

A big part of Tuesday's discussion was restorative justice. It's an approach that focuses on holding people accountable for their actions, while also working to repair the harm they've caused.

Speakers say those lessons can start at a young age.

"It's so important because it really can change students' outcome when it comes to exclusionary practices that we so often use in schools. With restorative work, we can get to the harm that happens, and see how it impacted the person that was harmed," Amy Alvis, principal of Ghazvini Learning Center, said.

But the conversation doesn't stop in the classroom. For those attending the forum, preventing violence and creating a safer community is something that requires everyone to get involved.

"It's really about all taking responsibility and being accountable for ensuring that all of the children that grew up in Tallahassee thrive and flourish," Brian Bumbarger, a neighbor and Director of Translation and Implementation Science at the Florida Center for Prevention Research, said.

Organizers hope Tuesday's conversation will encourage more people to get involved in finding ways to prevent violence across the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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