Leon County deputies deploy to Santa Rosa County for Isaias recovery

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Eight Leon County deputies left Saturday, October 10, to Santa Rosa County to help local law enforcement respond to the damage left by Hurricane Isaias.

Undersheriff Ron Cave says Santa Rosa County requested additional law enforcement support through the State Emergency Operations Center after being significantly impacted by the storm.

Officials expect to find downed trees, closed roadways and widespread power outages in the area.

The initial deployment is expected to last seven to 10 days, depending on how quickly recovery progresses and local agencies can resume normal operations.

“We're going to be able to provide additional staffing that they otherwise wouldn't be. And you got to remember, too, the sheriff's office is there and the law enforcement agencies have been up all night working. So we're going to be able to come in and provide relief to them, provide patrols,” Cave said.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is part of the Florida Sheriffs Association's Forward Command, an emergency response effort that mobilizes law enforcement support during disasters.

The team will establish a command center in Santa Rosa County and coordinate the arrival of additional deputies from across Florida.

Cave says 40 deputies from Lake and Citrus counties are also expected to arrive to assist with the response, and that the sheriff's office commitment to being “all in” extends beyond Leon County, including supporting fellow Floridians when other communities need help.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.