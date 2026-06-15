Jobs, health resources, and community outreach coming to 32304 neighborhood

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee Urban League is bringing job opportunities, health resources, and community conversations directly into some of Leon County's most challenged neighborhoods for Empowerment Week.

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Jobs and resources coming to the 32304 neighborhoods

The 32304 zip code has long faced some of the highest poverty rates and lowest homeownership rates in Leon County, according to U.S. Census data.

Curtis Taylor, the Tallahassee Urban League President and CEO, says employment is central to addressing deeper community issues.

"We need to bring more businesses in town, because a job is one of the answers to gun violence. A job is one of the answers to crime in our community. If a young man has a job, he don't have time going out to the parking lot at 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning, because he got to get up and go to work," Taylor said.

Jordin Norman, a rising high school senior, is among those benefiting from that approach. He wanted a job to help pay for graduation expenses but says finding work was not easy.

"It was kind of hard for me, because I didn't have a resume," Norman said.

Norman enrolled in workforce training through the Urban League, where he learned how to build a resume, prepare for interviews, and navigate the job search process.

"Now that I have a resume, a lot of people are looking at my, my resume and wondering, 'Hey, is this person available? What time or what dates can you come in? Now I'm getting more of that than before, I actually had a resume," Norman said.

The program helped Norman land his first job at Blaze Pizza.

"It taught you how to be confident and talk to people," Norman said.

Urban League leaders say stories like Norman's are exactly why they continue investing in workforce development programs, particularly in communities where residents often face barriers to employment.

Norman says the experience gave him more than a paycheck, it also helped him prepare for life after high school as he saves money and plans for the future.

Several opportunities remain throughout the week for residents to connect with local leaders, employers, and community organizations. Below is a full list of opportunities and how to get involved.

Monday, June 15, 11:00 a.m. - Community Resource Health and Wellness Day, at the Tallahassee Urban League Building

Tuesday, June 16, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Community Job Fair, at the Tallahassee Urban League Building

Wednesday, June 17, 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Blueprint 32304 Luncheon, at the Tallahassee Urban League Building

Thursday, June 18th: 3 events, all the Tallahassee Urban League Building



11:00 a.m. Gun Violence Press Conference

12:00 p.m. Police Reception

2:00 p.m. Community Police Forum

Friday, June 19th: 2 events



6:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. - Griffin Height's Community Block Party l Alabama Street

6:00 p.m. - Community Partners Reception at the Taylor House

Saturday, June 20th: 2 events



12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. - Unity in the Park Together we thrive Northside Reunion at 625 W. Tharpe St ( Levy Park)

6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. - YP Party with a Purpose

Official Election Kick Off Party at the Taylor House

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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