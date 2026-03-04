LOOKING AHEAD: City of Tallahassee set to vote on finalizing sale of TMH to FSU next Wednesday

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee will vote on whether to transfer ownership of the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare (TMH) hospital campus to Florida State University in a final public hearing on March 11th at 9:00 a.m.

Per the Transfer of Assets Agreement, the city will receive $109 million in 30 annual payments of approximately $3.63 million each, running from 2026 through 2055. In addition, FSU is committing to spend at least $250 million in two separate buckets: $100 million toward facility upgrades at TMH, and $150 million toward clinical faculty, research, and academic operations — all by December 31, 2034.

The Office of Economic Vitality has identified the economic impact of the TMH-FSU merger as over $3.64 billion over the 30 years, with the creation of over 900 jobs.

The City has held multiple public hearings prior to this final vote on March 11th for neighbors to share their thoughts.

The deal has divided the community. Advocates in favor of the merger say they are excited about the opportunity for expansion and economic growth with the collaboration of TMH and FSU.

Those in opposition say they are worried about access to indigent care and have concerns about the speed of the sale.

The first time the deal was discussed at a City Commission meeting was March of 2025.

The agenda item for the final public hearing can be found here.

