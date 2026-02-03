Charlie Adelson's attorneys present appeal arguments, seeking new trial Tuesday morning

SOUTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Charlie Adelson's attorneys, Michael Ufferman and Laurel Cornell Niles, are presenting their arguments at the First District Court of Appeal to three judges as they push for a new trial following Adelson's conviction for the murder of FSU Law Professor Dan Markel in 2014.

Adelson is one of five people to be convicted for the murder of Dan Markel. His mother, Donna Adelson, was the most recent person to be convicted in September 2025. Other people who have been convicted include Charlie Adelson's ex-girlfriend, Katherine Magbanua, and the two hitmen, Luis Rivera and Sigfredo Garcia.

The State and the Appellant attorneys will have 20 minutes each to present their cases.

Criminal Defense attorney, Tim Jansen, said a decision will not be made right away, adding the judges usually administer a ruling within 60 to 90 days.

"Someone will draft the opinion, and they could write a concurring opinion, dissenting opinion, or they could write no opinion," said Jansen. "But normally when you have an oral argument, you're going to get an opinion."

