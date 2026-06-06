Greater Bond residents work towards strong community connections and engagement

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Residents gathered Saturday at the Walker-Ford Community Center for an event connecting neighbors with local resources, health services, and law enforcement.

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Greater Bond residents work towards stronger community connections and engagement

Greater Bond Neighborhood Association President Dr. Vanessa Williams says the gathering is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen community engagement and improve the quality of life in the neighborhood.

"So, I just want to say the crime is down tremendously. We're able to walk the sidewalks; we get our crime report every month, our officers are there. I don't want nobody to be misled about crime in the Greater Bond neighborhood. It has changed tremendously," Williams said.

Leaders are now focused on what comes next, as residents continue to advocate for more affordable housing and investment in community resources.

They are also pushing for the historic Robinson Grocery Store property to become a neighborhood fresh market, bringing healthy food options closer to home.

Dr. Sandra Allen said access to fresh produce is a priority.

"It's important that we bring fruit and vegetables into the neighborhood, and in walking distance is extremely important," Allen said.

For longtime resident Joan Sweet, building a healthier community also means investing in the next generation.

"When we get older, we got these skills, and we got this knowledge, we don't have the energy we used to have, and so the young people have the energy, if we can teach them, it'll be a united front, you know. We can help each other and grow the community that way," Sweet said.

Williams said community involvement will be key to making those goals a reality.

"We want to know what you think for your community. We don't want to do this alone. We want to do it with the community, with the neighborhoods, and even the next event, we want you to have a voice in that next community that event, even with Robinson Store, we want you to have a voice with that. Yeah, you have a neighborhood association, but we want the people behind us," Williams said.

Organizers say this is just one step in a larger effort to keep residents engaged year-round.

Future plans include community gardens, food-growing initiatives, and additional neighborhood events designed to strengthen relationships and connect families with resources.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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