For these North Florida Fair vendors, serving up fair favorites is a family tradition for generations

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The North Florida Fair is back for its 84th year, bringing back some familiar faces.

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North Florida Fair vendors keep family traditions alive for generations

For some of the vendors serving up fair favorites, the event is more than just an annual stop — it's a family tradition.

From corndogs to sweet treats, food is a big part of the North Florida Fair. But for some of the vendors serving up these fair favorites, it's about more.

Smitty's Buttermilk Corndogs is back for its 10th year at the fair.

Owned by Janet and Danny Smith, the business has been in their family for decades.

"It's been in our family about 40 years. Pop did it before us. We took over about 10 years ago. It's an original recipe, we haven't changed anything. When it's perfect, you don't need to," Smith said.

Smitty's isn't the only business keeping a family tradition alive.

Taylor's Doughboy is another longtime vendor, serving up sweet treats and fried favorites to fairgoers. The business has been passed down through generations of the Taylor family.

"We're in our third generation, my dad started back here in the 90s, and I've taken over, my nieces and nephews are also in the business," Tad Taylor said.

While both businesses have their own family histories, they share something in common — a love for the Tallahassee community.

"This is family. We really enjoy coming to the fair," Taylor said.

"Tallahassee in general, the people are polite, they act like they want to do their job, they want to wait on you when you go for services. It's just a good feeling here. We really love Tallahassee," Janet Smith said.

For these longtime vendors, the fair is more than just a place to do business. It's a chance to continue family traditions and return to a community they've grown to love.

The North Florida Fair runs through Sunday, November 15.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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