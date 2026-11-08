FAMU Harvest Fest highlights how gardening can help families access fresh food

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Growing your own food can do more than put fresh produce on the table.

It can also help families save money, make healthier choices, and build stronger connections with their communities.

That's the message organizers shared Saturday during Florida A&M University's fifth annual Harvest Fest.

The festival brought together community members to celebrate agriculture, learn about gardening and explore ways to make fresh food a bigger part of their everyday lives.

Activities included farm tours, cooking demonstrations and gardening activities. Organizers also highlighted ways to prepare and preserve harvested food so it can last longer.

Bashia Marks, one of the event's organizers, said the festival is about more than celebrating the season's crops. It's an opportunity to connect people with the land and show how growing food can support health and wellness.

"When you grow your own food, not only are you growing your own food, it costs significantly less because instead of just buying produce directly from the grocery store you are buying a pack of seeds and you are letting them grow ," Marks said.

Organizers say growing food can be especially important in neighborhoods where grocery stores are not easily accessible.

Dr. Jennifer Taylor said some residents have fewer grocery options nearby, making access to fresh food more challenging.

"There used to be a Winn-Dixie right down the road, and that after that maybe a Piggly Wiggly or so but right now the local grocery stores are a bit away," Taylor said.

Organizers are encouraging residents to consider learning how to grow food in their own backyards as one way to increase access to fresh produce.

For people who may not have the space or supplies to garden at home, FAMU's community garden offers another opportunity to get involved.

Residents interested in learning more about community gardening opportunities can contact FAMU's Cooperative Extension Program at 850-599-3546 or visit the university's Community Garden webpage.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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