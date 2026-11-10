Fair officials ramp up security at North Florida Fair after social media posts spark safety concerns

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) —

Safety concerns are front of mind for fair goers this year, but despite rumors and concerns spreading on social media, fair officials say they are on top of keeping attendees safe.

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Fair officials boost security with metal detectors and more deputies after online safety concerns

Metal detectors are just one of the enhanced safety measures put in place to ease concerns among fair goers after social media posts raised questions about possible safety issues.

"We've upped our game just slightly… Our new metal detectors are doing a fabulous job at the gates," Miranda Muir, Executive Director of the North Florida Fair said.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office confirms it examined the information and found no credible threat to public safety. However, deputies are still being cautious.

"Yeah, so in previous years we were really down in the numbers. What we're doing differently is we're placing more deputies in the same place at the same time. We're having overlap in shifts, overlapping services, to make sure that at peak times we have a good number of deputies in one place at the same time," Lt. Mike Wallace with the Leon County Sheriff's Office said.

Fair organizers have been working closely with the Sheriff's Office to implement additional precautions. Some of those safety measures include prohibiting face coverings, enhanced metal detectors and more law enforcement presence.

Officials told me opening night drew a good crowd. They say attendance dipped slightly Friday, but Saturday and Sunday crowds helped the fair surpass last year's numbers.

Vendors haven't noticed any change in business compared to last year.

"Security is awesome here, they're everywhere and they're pleasant, they're nice to be around, they stop and say hello. No concerns on our part, and please come out and visit us, we're here, and we're here and ready to serve," Kathy Ross of Ross Concessions said.

Officials say deputies will continue patrolling the fairgrounds and surrounding area throughout the event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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