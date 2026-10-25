Community leaders and political candidates react to Tallahassee shooting

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Local leaders and politicians are responding after a shooting in South Tallahassee on Perry Street Saturday night.

The shooting near Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee left 12 people injured, including six juveniles. No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon.

Leon County Commissioner David O'Keefe shared resources and thanked first responders.

"Today we are praying for the victims of the mass shooting at FAMU Homecoming, especially those still receiving care in the hospital. Our community deserves to safely celebrate and experience joy without fear of senseless gun violence," he wrote in the post. "As we come together to support everyone affected by this violence— those injured, those who were there, their family and friends, and those experiencing PTSD from prior violence— we must continue to act for a safer future for everyone."

Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban also thanked first responders and expressed support for victims.

"The news of last night's shooting is heartbreaking, especially knowing that six children are among those injured. My thoughts and prayers are with every victim and their families as we hope for a full recovery for all those hurt," he wrote in a post.

"Our community stands together in support of our FAMU family and everyone affected by this terrible and unnecessary act of violence," he added.

Tallahassee City Commissioner Jack Porter wrote in a post that she was "horrified and heartbroken" by the shooting.

"My heart goes out to the victims and the entire FAMU community," she wrote in the post. "I am keeping everyone affected in my thoughts and prayers and praying for healing during this incredibly difficult time."

Porter also thanked first responders and healthcare workers, shared resources and decried gun violence.

"We can and must do more to end gun violence and prevent tragedies like this from devastating our communities. Our students, families, and communities deserve to feel safe," she wrote.

FAMU president Marva B. Johnson said in a video statement she shared the community's "outrage and profound sadness."

"To all the victims, please know that we are with you, and we're praying for your recovery in body, mind and spirit," she said.

Johnson clarified that the shooting did not occur on campus. She encouraged anyone with information to reach out to Tallahassee Police Department's tipline at 850-891-4610.

Watch Johnson's statement:

She praised law enforcement for a "quick and unified response" to the shooting.

Students can call 844-287-6963 to access free counseling, she said.

Head football coach Quinn Fordham Gray Sr. also issued the following statement.

"Saturday’s 31–28 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff was not the outcome we wanted for homecoming. Credit to UAPB. Our guys fought to the final whistle, and we’ll own it as coaches and get better. But this morning, the scoreboard isn't the only thing on my mind.

Just hours after the game, 12 people were hurt in a shooting steps from Bragg Memorial Stadium. Six of them are children, and the youngest is just 11 years old. Homecoming is about family. It’s about coming home to celebrate everything FAMU means to us. No one should leave our celebration in an ambulance, and no child should ever be caught in gunfire.

I’m praying for every person who was hurt, for their families, and for everyone who was there and saw it. Our program stands with them.

This senseless violence has to stop. No argument and no altercation is worth a life. I talk to my players every day about discipline, accountability, and protecting the people next to you. That standard shouldn't and can’t stop at the sidelines. It belongs to all of us.

If you know anything about what happened, please contact the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200.

Take care of each other, Rattler Nation."

Florida candidates for governor also responded to the shooting.

"I am devastated by this senseless violence at FAMU on homecoming weekend. I walked this campus as a student and cannot imagine why someone would commit such a heinous act," Republican gubernatorial nominee Byron Donalds wrote in a post. "Praying for the 12 injured, including six children, and for the entire FAMU community."

"Our hearts are heavy with the news of last night’s shooting in Tallahassee. Laura and I are praying for the victims, all their loved ones, and the entire FAMU family," Democratic gubernatorial nominee David Jolly wrote in a post.

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