Foundation offers resources, $5K reward for information after Tallahassee shooting

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A foundation has activated resources and is offering a reward for information after a Saturday night shooting.

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids — which was formed after the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — is offering resources including support services and an emergency victim support fund. The foundation has also authorized a reward of up to $5,000 for information related to the shooting.

The shooting near Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee left 12 people injured, including six juveniles. No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon.

Police said Sunday morning that five victims had been released from the hospital, and six remained in the hospital. One person was in critical condition. No deaths have been reported in connection with the shooting.

“Behind every number is a person, a family and a community trying to understand what happened and what comes next,” Daniel “Bodhi” Chapin, founder and president of the foundation, said in a statement.

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"We want affected families in Tallahassee to know they can reach out. We will listen, review requests for emergency assistance and work within our available resources to help," he continued in the statement.

Here are the resources Uvalde Foundation For Kids is offering for those impacted:

Crisis support, clinicians and chaplains

Clinicians and crisis chaplains are available to support individuals and families affected by the shooting. A press release said to contact the foundation directly to access these services.

24-hour online peer-support connection

Foundation support line: (254) 499-8027

24-hour online peer support: Visit youthpeacejusticefoundation.com [youthpeacejusticefoundation.com] and select the "Community Response" option.

Email: youthpeacejusticefoundation@gmail.com

Anyone facing an immediate threat or medical emergency should call 911, the release said.

Emergency assistance for affected families

Families affected by the shooting can contact the foundation to request consideration for emergency assistance.

"Depending on each family’s circumstances, verified needs and available funding, assistance may help with urgent expenses arising from the incident. Every request will be reviewed individually. The foundation will verify requests and determine what assistance it can provide. Contacting the foundation does not guarantee financial assistance," the release said.

Up to $5,000 reward authorized

The foundation has authorized a reward of up to $5,000 through its Crimes Against Students Reward Initiative for qualifying information connected to this shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Tallahassee Police Department or Crime Solvers through official reporting channels.

Tallahassee Police Department: (850) 891-4200

Crime Solvers: (850) 574-TIPS

"The foundation’s reward is intended to complement the investigation, not replace or interfere with law enforcement efforts. Eligibility and payment are subject to the initiative’s applicable terms," the release said.

More information is available at the foundation’s Crimes Against Students Reward Initiative page [theuvaldefoundation.com] .

Other resources

Leon County Commissioner David O'Keefe also shared additional resources in a Facebook post.

"Today we are praying for the victims of the mass shooting at FAMU Homecoming, especially those still receiving care in the hospital," he wrote in the post. "Our community deserves to safely celebrate and experience joy without fear of senseless gun violence."

Everytown for Gun Safety Resources for Victims and Survivors of Gun Violence

https://everytownsupportfund.org/.../resources-for.../

Lifeline Connection - 211 Big Bend

24/7 Crisis Hotline - Call or text 211 for confidential support

https://211bigbend.org

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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