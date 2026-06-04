SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Children Services Council of Leon County (CSC) says it is facing a potential loss of up to $2.6 million for its next fiscal year as a proposed constitutional amendment to cut property taxes heads to the November ballot.

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Children Services Council of Leon County could lose $2.6 million under proposed property tax cut

Lawmakers approved the proposed amendment on Tuesday.

It could expand the homestead exemption for non-school property taxes and limit how counties and municipalities could use tax revenue — an effort by Republicans to lower costs for homeowners.

Executive Director of CSC Leon Cecka Rose Green said the council relies on property tax revenue to operate.

"We use the Truth in Millage process to determine the revenue that comes in from property taxes, so that is our revenue, and we use that to fund services to children, youth, and families here in Leon County," Green said.

She said the proposal could cause a ripple effect for children's services organizations across the state.

"While we understand that everyone, particularly our homeowners, would definitely like to get some financial relief, the collateral damage will be an effect to the revenue for Children Services Councils across the state," Green said.

The council currently funds more than 21 local programs and nonprofits, including the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend's after-school and summer programming.

According to its 2025 Annual Impact Report, they invested $6.2 million dollars in direct services and program supports for 45 “unique programs” for its 2024-2025 fiscal year.

CEO Kacy Dennis said the organization could lose that funding if the changes are made.

"Without that funding, you know, those kids who truly need a safe place to be after school would not have any place to go, and we all know what happens when those doors close, you know, juvenile crime goes up, and our educational scores, they start to go down," Dennis said.

Dennis said the cuts would hit low-income communities the hardest.

“We've never turned away a child for inability to pay, so we would definitely, you know, increase our fundraising, increase our ask of our donors,” he said.

“Our very last resort would be to put that cost back on the parents.”

Green said the council is not taking a position on the proposal itself.

"We are not advocating for or against the cut but rather educating about the services that Children Services Councils throughout the state give to children, youth, and families," Green said.

If funding cuts do occur, Green said the council would have to decide which organizations to continue funding.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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