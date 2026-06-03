Leon County leaders grapple with state decisions on taxes, business programs

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon County commissioners are considering how to move forward following state mandates on property taxes and MWBE programs.

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State policy shifts reshape Leon County property taxes and business programs

State lawmakers approved Gov. Ron DeSantis' property tax relief plan Tuesday, setting up a statewide vote this November. The proposal would reduce property taxes for homeowners, but some local leaders warn it could have major consequences for county governments.

Leon County commissioners have expressed concern about the potential impact on local revenue. Commissioner Bill Proctor attended a House State Affairs Committee meeting where he warned counties may have to challenge the state if property tax changes result in significant revenue losses.

"Legally, we are required to have a balanced budget. You are forcing 67 counties to sue the legislature because you're putting conditions upon us that are impossible to balance," Proctor said.

State leaders say Florida homeowners need relief from rising property taxes, but county leaders across the state warn those savings could come with a cost. Property taxes help pay for local services including law enforcement, fire rescue, roads, parks, and libraries.

In a Facebook post, Commissioner David O'Keefe said the governor's proposal could reduce Leon County revenue by about $84 million.

While the property tax debate continues, commissioners are also preparing to address another state mandate. On June 9, the board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on repealing portions of Leon County's Minority and Women Business Enterprise program, often called MWBE.

County documents say the change is being proposed to comply with Florida Senate Bill 1134, a new law that restricts certain government policies based on race, sex, or other protected characteristics.

For some local business owners, the possible repeal represents the loss of a program that helped create opportunities. Christic Henry said she participated in an apprenticeship program that encouraged minority-owned businesses to partner with prime contractors on public projects.

"It was just a great season of exposure. Great season of opportunity. It's sad to see that — due to public policy — it can't continue for others," Henry said. "These are different days in state policy and state government and federal policy."

Others argue the program still fills an important need. Vaughan Wilson said the initiative helps prepare underserved businesses to compete for contracts.

"The fact that so many other funds could be tied to not complying with this mandate at this point, it's just not worth the risk not to comply," Wilson said.

I reached out to county staff, who say support for small businesses will continue through the county's race-neutral Small Business Enterprise program. All MWBE firms are certified as Small Business Enterprises, with an SBE project limit increased from $50,000 to $300,000.

The county also says it will continue providing technical assistance, outreach, and business development services, with additional small business initiatives expected later this year.

Also on the June 9 agenda, commissioners will discuss a resolution to place a rate millage referendum on the 2026 ballot.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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