SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A scholarship honoring a fallen U.S. Army soldier is marking 15 years of helping Tallahassee State College students pursue their education.

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Brandon M. King scholarship marks 15 years of opening doors for Tallahassee State College students

U.S. Army PFC Brandon M. King made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in Afghanistan in 2010 at the age of 23.

In order to keep his memory alive, his family began a scholarship fund at Tallahassee State College, called the Brandon M. King Memorial Scholarship,

Family, friends, and community members gathered Saturday at Tallahassee State College for the 15th annual Brandon M. King Scholarship fundraiser.

"We've been doing this for 15 years in honor of my brother, who made the ultimate sacrifice back in 2010 in Afghanistan at the age of 23 years old. We are celebrating his life every year, and we are so excited to be able to do that by being able to give out scholarships," Porsche Knight, King's sister, said.

Since 2011, the scholarship has awarded more than $38,000 to 52 Tallahassee State College students. The scholarship helps students overcome financial barriers and continue their academic journey.

Among this year's recipients was Lilah Swanton, who traveled from Tampa to be part of the celebration. The scholarship is helping her pursue her dream of becoming a teacher.

"Where I'm from, it's kind of expected that you're going to go to college, but I have a single mom, so I never really knew how that was going to happen or how I was going to do it. Scholarships like this give me the opportunity to go to college and do what's expected of me," Swanton said.

King also attended TSC before leaving to serve in the military. The King family says the scholarship is a way to help other students pursue the dreams King never got the chance to accomplish.

"I love that even though he's not here to, you know, be able to pursue that career or pursue that education, so that he can get that career, that we're able to do that and help kids, help students to pursue their dreams," Knight said.

If you are interested in donating click here. Once there, scroll to the bottom of the page, click "Donate Now," and designate your donation to the Brandon M. King Scholarship Fund.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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