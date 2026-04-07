MADISON COUNTY, FL — The Madison County School Board faced continued questions Monday night regarding allegations of staff members using racial slurs in the classroom.

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Madison County School Board faces backlash over staff accused of racial slurs

Concerned parents say the incidents happened toward the end of February. The district stated the staff members involved were disciplined but not terminated

The decision is drawing concern from some in the community who say more accountability is needed.

"I think they were more concerned about the teachers than the kids, and we are dealing with kids that go there every day," parent Donnell Davis said.

"It’s got to be accountability for everybody, not just one person, not for this person but everyone in the school system," Davis said.

Monday night’s meeting included a full board, including Superintendent Dr. Karen Pickles. District 3 Board Member Vetta Hagan mentioned a need for clear staff procedures when investigating school matters.

"That’s the first consequences that should have been taken into consideration was that investigation. None of that was mentioned about the rules that they violated how they took things into their own hands. Then it just went on to the 'N' word, and the 'N' word upsets everybody," Hagan said.

The district will hold a workshop in the future to discuss the handling of human resources issues.

The Florida NAACP was told that a news conference is being planned with attorneys representing the students involved.

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