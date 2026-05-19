Voters turn out at the polls in Valdosta as community organizers push for civic engagement

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — It's Primary Election Day in Georgia, and voters across Lowndes County are showing up to cast their ballots, including at the Rainwater Conference Center in Valdosta.

Poll workers say they've seen a big turnout throughout the day.

"I think that people are motivated because of different things going on with different parties," poll worker Doug Jones said.

Community organizers say the turnout is no accident. Melinee Calhoun, Senior State Organizing Manager for Georgia with Black Voters Matter, said her organization has been working to get people to the polls.

"You know, a big part of the work is really just helping people to understand that voting is not just about politics, but it's about power. It's about resources. It's about representation and the future of our communities," Calhoun said.

In Valdosta alone, Calhoun said the organization knocked on at least 8,000 doors and made about 5,000 phone calls ahead of Election Day.

Voters like Shawkat Drye say they feel a responsibility to show up to vote.

"I come out to every election. I think it's important that we participate in all of them, because it's our right, and it's a privilege, really," Drye said.

Drye had a message for anyone who hasn't voted yet.

"Get up, get out, and vote. We need you," Drye said.

Polls close at 7:00 p.m. Board of Elections workers say they will tabulate all votes tonight. You can find your polling location by clicking here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.