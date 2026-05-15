AMERICA VOTES 2026: Georgia Primary: What voters need to know before heading to the polls

The 2026 primary election in Georgia on May 19th is approaching. Here's what you need to know before you head to the polls to vote in South Georgia.

What you need to bring:

Georgia requires a photo ID; accepted forms below:



Driver’s license

State ID

U.S. passport

Military ID

Tribal ID

Polling Times:

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. on Election Day. You're allowed to vote as long as you're in line by 7:00 p.m.

Polling Location:

Baker County:

To find your polling location, click here.

Berrien County:

To find your polling location, click here.

Brooks County:

To find your polling location, click here.

Clinch County:

To find your polling location, click here.

Cook County:

To find your polling location, click here.

Colquitt County:

To find your polling location, click here.

Decatur County:

To find your polling location, click here.

Echols: County:

To find your polling location, click here.

Grady County:

To find your polling location, click here.

Lanier County:

To find your polling location, click here.

Lowndes County:

To find your polling location, click here.

Miller County:

To find your polling location, click here.

Mitchell County:

To find your polling location, click here.

Seminole County:

To find your polling location, click here.

Thomas County:

To find your polling location, click here.

For more information, including to check your voter registration, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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