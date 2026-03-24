LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — The City of Valdosta is moving closer to selecting a new city manager to run day-to-day operations following a special-called meeting Monday afternoon.

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Valdosta city leaders move closer to selecting a new city manager

City leaders sat down with The Mercer Group, the firm leading a nationwide search for the next manager. After public discussion, council members moved into an executive session where much of the candidate conversation happened behind closed doors.

Interim City Manager Al Crace said the city is currently in the "quarterfinals" of the process. The city is screening applicants before narrowing down who moves on to the semifinals. From there, one final candidate will be selected. That name must be made public for two weeks before any official vote.

The search comes months after former City Manager Richard Hardy resigned in October. Mayor Scott James Matheson said Hardy left on good terms with no disciplinary action, but the meeting marks the biggest step yet in finding a permanent replacement.

"We have initiated a nationwide search. The ideal candidate will be ethical, approachable, and open-minded leader who adopts progressive strategies and embraces positive change," Matheson said.

The city manager helps shape everything from economic development to how resources are used across the community. Neighbors outside City Hall are already thinking about what they want to see in the next leader.

George Griffin said he wants the new leader to tackle some of the city's biggest challenges, from homelessness to job growth.

"What is he gonna bring to the table for the homeless people? Because if he ain't gonna do that, what are you here for? Just another paper pusher. We need somebody here that can actually go to companies and attract jobs. For us," Griffin said.

City leaders said a decision could be coming sooner rather than later. As your Lowndes County neighborhood reporter, I will continue to follow this search as it moves into its next phase.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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