Historic Valdosta church raises $14,000 to restore windows shattered in vandalism attacks last September

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Nine months after vandals shattered stained-glass windows at the oldest African-American church in Valdosta, First Antioch Missionary Baptist Church is moving forward with restoration — backed by grants, donations, and an outpouring of community support.

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Historic Valdosta church raises $14,000 to restore windows shattered in vandalism attacks

Three separate acts of vandalism damaged the church's historic windows last September. Valdosta Police have not identified a suspect in the case.

Harry Jenkins, chairman of the church's deacon board, said the congregation still has questions but is focused on moving forward.

"First, is it a hate crime? And second, is it someone that's mentally deranged? We just don't know. But we're thankful for everyone that's stepped up to help us move forward."

Support has come from unexpected places. The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution donated toward repairs, and the Georgia Trust approved a $5,000 Callahan Grant to help restore the church's historic windows. Combined with donations from local residents and supporters, church leaders say they have now raised roughly $14,000 toward a larger restoration effort.

Church historian Jacqueline Carter said the response from donors has been deeply meaningful.

"They came by, they viewed the church, and they made a donation out of their own pockets to help make this happen. I was really excited when we got approval for the grant."

The church hopes to begin repairs within the next few weeks, replacing damaged stained glass and adding protective Lexan coverings designed to prevent future vandalism.

For Carter, the project is about much more than windows. It is about preserving a church founded in the 1800s and eventually earning a place on the National Register of Historic Places so future generations can experience its history firsthand.

"This is history, and we want people to know the history of this church. It's important that we keep this church going."

Church leaders say the community response has reminded them that preserving history is something no one has to do alone.

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