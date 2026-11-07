Fort Braden community center marks 100 years of history with celebration of its four-classroom school roots

LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Neighbors in Fort Braden are coming together this weekend to celebrate 100 years of history and tradition at the Fort Braden Community Center.

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Fort Braden celebrates 100 years of history at former school turned community center

On Saturday, residents will gather at the center to commemorate a century of service and community in the place they call home.

The building, which once served as a school, is now being used to preserve the community's past while also serving its present needs.

Each of the four former classrooms will serve a different purpose, including a memory room and a family resource center.

Residents will also get to see a timeline of Fort Braden's history and have the opportunity to submit their own historical photos to help preserve the community's memories.

Commissioner Christian Caban explained why the old Fort Braden School is so significant to the community.

"A lot of the families, you third, fourth generation Fort Braden families, a lot of their siblings, parents or grandparents went to that school growing up. And so our community in western Leon County just has so much rich history with really big, deep roots in our community," Caban said.

The building served as a school for 66 years.

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