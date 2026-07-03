Jefferson County Trulieve facility cleared environmental testing, state rep says

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — Months of testing near Trulieve's Jefferson County cultivation facility found no contamination in the water, soil, or air, according to State Representative Allison Tant.

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Trulieve's Jefferson County facility clears environmental testing, state rep says

The testing was conducted in response to months of concerns from Jefferson County residents about whether the cultivation facility was contaminating the surrounding environment.

Representative Tant says the goal of the testing was to give residents real answers, not just reassurances.

"What I would like my constituents to know is that we are going to continue to work together — both with the state, with Trulieve, and with the community — to make sure we're all talking and hearing one another," Rep. Tant said.

The representative also says Trulieve has committed to ongoing water testing for the area and will provide the funds for it.

"I do know that when Trulieve visited the commission and in subsequent conversations with the county manager, Trulieve committed to doing ongoing water testing for the area, and they'll provide the funds for that. I'm very appreciative that they will do that," she added.

Representative Tant says she hopes the results will restore confidence and allow Jefferson County neighbors, local leaders, and Trulieve to move forward together.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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