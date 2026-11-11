JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Veterans and neighbors are gathering around the breakfast table in Monticello this Veterans Day as American Legion Post 49 hosts a free community breakfast and program honoring those who served.

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Monticello Veterans Day breakfast brings community together to honor local veterans

The event is open to the public and begins with breakfast featuring sausage, grits, and eggs.

After breakfast, Post 49 will recognize veterans by their branch of military service. Jefferson County Veterans Affairs Officer David Dishman is also scheduled to speak during the program.

American Legion Post 49 Commander Ed Gifford said the annual gathering gives veterans and community members an opportunity to spend time together while recognizing local service.

“It’s open to the public. Anybody can come. There’s no charge. We just want you to come down and fellowship and show appreciation for the veterans of the county and the community,” Gifford said. Gifford said the event typically draws between 100 and 150 people each year.

“I think people enjoy getting together,” Gifford said. “They enjoy listening to the guest speaker. The raffles bring people in. We always have a pretty high-quality item that we raffle off.”

The post has been selling raffle tickets since September. Gifford said money raised through the raffles helps support the American Legion post and its operations throughout the year.

What you need to know

What: Veterans Day breakfast and program

Where: American Legion Post 49, 1085 South Water Street, Monticello

Doors open: 8:00 a.m.

Program begins: 9:00 a.m.

Cost: Free

Who can attend: Open to the public

Gifford said the celebration is ultimately about bringing the community together and showing appreciation for Jefferson County's veterans.

“It’s just a day for veterans to get together,” he said. “It’s just a good event.”

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