The Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of CommerceJEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — is calling on residents, property owners, and businesses to support downtown Monticello — and Executive Director Amy McDaniel says something as simple as where you grab dinner could make all the difference.

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Monticello chamber urges residents to shop local and keep downtown storefronts thriving

The Chamber recently led an "Our Downtown Needs Us" campaign to support small businesses, urging people to shop, dine, and invest locally throughout the year — not just during festivals and special events.

Rising costs, higher operating expenses, and changing shopping habits are putting pressure on small businesses across downtown Monticello. The Chamber says supporting local businesses helps keep storefronts occupied, brings more foot traffic downtown, and helps strengthen Jefferson County.

The Chamber is also calling on property owners to help keep rent costs affordable and to fill empty storefronts with businesses that can bring the downtown area back to life.

Residents can browse the Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce's digital member directory and business listings at the Chamber's official website. The Chamber is located off W. Washington Street.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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