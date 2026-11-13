JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Big business dreams can start with something as simple as a batch of cookies, a handmade bracelet or a craft created at the kitchen table.

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Little Business, Big Dreams: Jefferson County kids get chance to become entrepreneurs

Young entrepreneurs in Jefferson County are getting the chance to turn those ideas into their own small businesses during Kids’ Biz Day in downtown Monticello.

The event invites children in the community to create their own products, set up a booth, and sell their handmade creations to customers at the downtown Vendor Village.

Kids can sell items such as crafts, baked goods, and homemade gifts, but the experience goes beyond making a sale.

By coming up with a product and figuring out how to market and sell it, young participants get a hands-on look at entrepreneurship and some of the skills that go into running a business.

Those lessons come as young people prepare to eventually enter a competitive workforce. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed the unemployment rate among Americans ages 16 to 24 was 10.8% in July 2025.

Kids’ Biz Day gives children an opportunity to begin practicing real-world skills early, from communicating with customers and presenting a product to managing money and building confidence.

The event will take place Dec. 5th from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the courthouse parking lot in downtown Monticello.

The deadline to register is Nov. 23rd.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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