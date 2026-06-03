Cody Cares, a community nonprofit organization based out of the Wacissa community, provides food assistance to neighbors in Jefferson County.

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Jefferson County's Cody Cares scales back food distributions as growing demand stretches resources

The organization originally planned for 4 food distributions throughout June and July, but growing demand has forced it to reduce the number of planned distributions until more resources are available.

Event Director Sarah Spagnola said the need for food assistance in Jefferson County is definitely growing, with more families reaching out for support.

"Times are getting tough for everyone we see it every time we open our doors, and these are just hardworking families these are families in multi-generational households," Spagnola said.

Spagnola said the next food distribution is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3rd. She hopes more donations and sponsors will allow Cody Cares to continue serving families throughout the summer.

"We're hoping to be back up and running even on a minimal scale in July, although I'm not entirely sure. We are just trying to restructure right now and get some funding and change how we're doing things. We have very limited supplies, typically, as you can see behind me, this is just a small part of it. We like to set this up like a grocery store because this is a dignity shopping experience," Spagnola said.

Cody Cares is seeking food drive sponsors, corporate partners, and individual donations. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor or making a donation can contact the organization directly. Volunteers say every contribution helps them continue serving families throughout the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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