Cody Cares steps up to feed Jefferson County kids during Spring Break

JEFFERSON CO, FL — As Spring Break approaches, families in Jefferson County are getting extra support thanks to a local church initiative. Cody Cares, a community outreach program based at Wacissa Church, is preparing Spring Break “Kids Kits”—boxes filled with nutritious food to help children during the school break when school lunches aren’t available.

According to Cody Cares organizers, the need for food pantries has been increasing across Jefferson County and neighboring Big Bend communities. Their weekly pantry has become a lifeline for many families, especially those with children who rely on school meals.

“Cody Cares down at Wacissa Church has experienced a great need in our community and our neighboring counties through our weekly food pantries, and we have now seen the local impact it has had on our local school children, especially during times like spring break when most of our kids rely heavily on school lunches,” says Sarah Spagnola, Event Director. “That’s what really caused us to start this initiative for spring break kid kits.”

How Families Can Receive a Kids Kit

Families can register for a Spring Break Kids Kit by texting 850-694-3095. Registration closes Friday, March 13. Kits will be packed by volunteers on Saturday, and pickup is scheduled for Sunday, March 15, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Wacissa Church.

Cody Cares welcomes all community members—there are no eligibility requirements and no residency restrictions. The program is currently self-funded and seeks partners, sponsors, or grant funding to expand its impact.

Last week, Cody Cares served nearly 200 individuals from five counties. Every Wednesday from 4:30-6:00 p.m., the pantry offers a “choice shopping” experience and a free hot meal, creating an organic community support network.

How to Help & Get Involved

To register: Text 850-694-3095.

To donate: Message or text to donate food, check the Amazon wish list, or send Venmo support. Donations must be received by end of day Friday, March 13th.

For updates: Follow Cody Church on Facebook.

More Than Food

Cody Cares continues to grow, offering support beyond food. Upcoming community projects include:

An accessible and sensory-friendly playground

A community garden

The “Common Ground Youth Teen Program” offering free WiFi, school supplies, art therapy tools, and a safe space for teens and young adults

Located about a mile past the Leon County/Jefferson County line on Tram Road, Cody Cares addresses gaps in community resources, food insecurity, and provides spaces for families with special needs.

For more information and to get involved, reach out to Cody Cares at Wacissa Church or follow them on Facebook for updates and ways to help.

