Jefferson County pastor speaks out after Love's Travel Stop proposal withdrawn in Lloyd

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A Jefferson County pastor is speaking out after a developer withdrew plans for a proposed Love's Travel Stop in Lloyd, saying the county cannot afford to turn away opportunities for economic growth.

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TATYANA PURIFOY

Developer Arun Kundra pulled his application for the project, which would have been built near Interstate 10 and Highway 59. The proposal would have rezoned nearly 50 acres from mixed-use suburban residential to interchange business and promised millions in investment, along with the possibility of new businesses including restaurants, shopping, and urgent care.

Supporters argued the project could have brought new jobs and millions of dollars in economic growth to Jefferson County. Critics raised concerns about traffic and the development's potential impact on the county's rural character.

Pastor C.P. Miller said the project would not have significantly impacted local roads.

"This community and this county, in my opinion is on life support when it comes to blue-collar jobs. All the traffic, approximately 89 percent of the traffic, would be dumped in 59, and they would mostly get on I-10, our local traffic would be the same, just as you see it now," Miller said.

Miller said the county's size and its growing needs make attracting new business more important than ever.

"It is 606 square miles from the Gulf to the Georgia line, and it seems like we can nowhere find businesses that will support this community and support the needs of your young that is coming," Miller said.

In June, the county's planning commission voted 4 to 3 to recommend denying the request, leaving Jefferson County commissioners to cast the final vote on July 16th. Once the application was withdrawn, that vote never happened.

"I believe two of the commissioners willing to support this project, but he needed 3 votes, and they weren't there," Miller said.

Miller said he hopes county leaders will find new ways to support economic development that benefits Jefferson County families and workers, adding that the conversation about jobs and economic growth in the county is far from over.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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