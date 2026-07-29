Jefferson County education leader and World War II veteran turns 100 this Saturday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Dr. George W. Pittman Sr. spent decades shaping students in Jefferson County as a teacher and principal before retiring in 1993.

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Jefferson County education leader and World War II veteran turns 100 years old this Saturday

Dr. George W. Pittman Sr., a Jefferson County education leader and World War II veteran, is turning 100 years old this Saturday, Aug. 1st.

Born in Monticello, Florida, on Aug. 1, 1926, Pittman graduated from Jackson County Training School in 1945 and served as a Corporal in the United States Army/Air Force Corps from 1945 to 1946.

After his military service, Pittman earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture with a Minor in Biology from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University in 1950, followed by a Master's Degree in Secondary School Administration and Supervisory of Discipline from FAMU in 1956. He later received an honorary Doctorate in Religious Education from Union Baptist Theological Seminary in Albany, Georgia.

Pittman's career in education spanned decades. He served as a teacher in the Jackson County School District, an instructor at North Florida Suwannee River Junior College, Assistant Principal at Howard Middle School in 1958, Head Principal at Howard Academy High School in 1965, Head Principal at Howard Middle School from 1969 to 1985, and Head Principal of Jefferson County Adult Education from 1985 to 1993.

"I'm truly blessed to be around good people. My mother always told me stay around nice, good people, and I've good some nice, good-looking people around me," Pittman said.

Throughout his life, Pittman has remained active in his church and community. A devout Christian since 1939, he has served Memorial Missionary Baptist Church for more than 80 years, including as Chairman of the Trustee Board, Sunday School Superintendent for 30 years, and currently as a Deacon.

Pittman also made history as the first African American appointed to the Jefferson County Watermelon Festival Committee. His community involvement has included serving as Past President of the FAMU Alumni Association Jefferson County Chapter, co-founding the Jefferson County Voters League and the State Board of Leagues, and membership in the FAMU Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., among numerous other organizations and leadership roles.

"That's the secret of life: our God first in life…treat people right, black or not, and sometimes you can't speak everything; you have to hold your peace sometimes it'll work out for you," Pittman said.

Dwayne Manning of Monticello, Florida, a fraternity brother of Pittman's, offered his own tribute.

"To my favorite and my well-groomed, well-mannered fraternity brother brother Pittman, you know there's nothing in the world that I wouldn't do for you, and I tell you happy happy happy birthday, my brother," Manning said.

The community is invited to celebrate Pittman's 100th birthday this Saturday, Aug. 1st, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Old Jefferson High School Auditorium in Monticello.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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