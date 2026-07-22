JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Back-to-school shopping can be expensive, and not every family can afford the supplies their kids need to start the school year. Jefferson County Schools serves roughly 700 students district-wide, and a community donation can go a long way.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Jefferson County community rallies to stock students with school supplies for back-to-school season

The National Retail Federation estimates families with children in elementary through high school spend hundreds of dollars on back-to-school shopping each year.

Organizers are hoping to fill a school bus with supplies for local students — from notebooks and pencils to backpacks and crayons.

The Stuff the Bus school supply drive is happening Saturday, July 25th, from 10:00 a.m. to noon in Monticello.

Organizers say the goal is simple: make sure every child starts the school year feeling prepared and ready to learn.

Volunteers say even a small donation can make a big difference for local students. If you are already doing a little back-to-school shopping this week, consider picking up a few extra items to donate.

Those interested in volunteering during the event are also welcome to participate. For more information, contact organizer Jamia Bradley at 850-242-1560.

Needed supply donations include:

Clear backpacks

No. 2 pencils

Pens (blue/black)

Notebook paper

Spiral notebooks

Composition books

Folders with pockets

Crayons

Colored pencils

Markers

Highlighters

Glue sticks

Erasers

Pencil pouches

Rulers

Scissors

Index cards

Dry erase markers

Tissue

Hand sanitizer



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