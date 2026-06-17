Jefferson County commissioners to vote on potential Love's Travel Stop location

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — Neighbors have mixed feelings about a rezoning request that would add a Love's Travel Stop near Interstate 10 as Jefferson County leaders prepare to make a final decision.

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Jefferson County rezoning request for Love's Travel Stop heads to commissioners

The application for the proposed Love's Travel Stop was filed by Arun Kundra, CEO of Eshden Partners LLC. It would change nearly 50 acres from mixed use suburban residential to interchange business.

County documents show the change would allow for the travel stop and future commercial development near Interstate 10. The potential Love's stop would go between the motel and the current gas station.

William Messer, a commercial real estate broker representing the developer, says the project would represent a $24 million investment in the community.

"We have a lot of faith in the elected representatives of Jefferson County, and once they hear the economic advantages of having this type of zoning take place, we think we can bring 90 additional jobs into the community — the estimate is $120,000 in property taxes that would yield." Messer said.

Messer says the project could also help meet broader community needs.

"Mr. Kundra is trying to really bring some additional resources to Jefferson County. He's looking further into trying to bring maybe an urgent care, a senior citizen center, possibly a restaurant. Those types of resources that would benefit all of Jefferson County." Messer said.

Supporters say the project could bring new jobs, investment, and services to Jefferson County.

Opponents have raised concerns about traffic, growth, and the potential impact on the county's rural character.

Last Thursday, the Jefferson County Planning Commission voted 4-3 to recommend denying the request after a public hearing that drew comments from both supporters and opponents. The commission cited concerns about the application and county code.

The recommendation is advisory. The Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners will make the final decision on July 16.

County planning official David Wheeler says the application is still moving through the review process ahead of that meeting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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