Jefferson County CERT garage sale fundraiser to support emergency volunteers this weekend

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Jefferson County's Community Emergency Response Team is hosting a community-wide garage sale fundraiser this Saturday to raise money for the volunteers who support first responders during disasters and emergencies.

CERT

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Jefferson County CERT garage sale fundraiser supports emergency volunteers this weekend

CERT is a team of trained volunteers focused on supplementing the resources of the county's first responders. The organization is holding the fundraiser on July 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 81 Methodist Church Road in Monticello.

CERT volunteer Scott Goodlin says money raised will help equip and train volunteers who serve before, during, and after disasters and give the community an easy way to pitch in.

"Most people in Jefferson County will tell you at one point or another they want to help their community especially during storm season when it hits, but they don't have the time or they don't have the ability or physical ability to do it. So coming out and supporting the garage sale opportunity is a great way to raise funds for needed resources to back up those that are backing up Jefferson County's finest," Goodlin said.

Goodlin says funds go toward essential gear and ongoing training for volunteers.

"We apply for grants and things like that, but also, this is an opportunity for—resources for us to use to keep us safe. Let's say our reflective jackets, or it can even be sunscreen if we're out in the street trying to protect ourselves, or traditional walkie talkies if we need it to communicate. It goes for trainings every so often to make sure that our skills are where they need to be to respond," Goodlin said.

Shoppers can expect to sort through furniture, tools, clothing, electronics, and home décor.

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