Free clinic in Monticello helps Jefferson County residents access medical care

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A free health clinic is helping connect people in Jefferson County with medical care.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Jefferson County free clinic works to close gaps in rural health care

Christ Episcopal Church hosts the Monticello Free Clinic for eligible people who need care. The clinic is held on the first Tuesday of the month at the church on North Cherry Street in Monticello, with the next clinic planned for September.

Rural communities like Jefferson County can face health care challenges, including transportation and access to medical providers. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, an estimated 15% of people under age 65 in Jefferson County do not have health insurance.

Volunteer nurses and physician assistants help provide care, while church representatives help organize the monthly clinic. Organizers say the goal is to make basic health care more accessible to people who might otherwise go without it.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.